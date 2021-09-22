St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein’s new movie The Nowhere Inn has been out for a few days now, and so too has its accompanying soundtrack album. Ahead of both of those releases, St. Vincent shared a title track, which serves as the de facto theme song for the film, and now she has brought the track to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for its debut late-night performance.

In some ways, the performance was similar to the song’s recently released video. In that visual, St. Vincent sings the song and comes face to face with a faceless copy of herself. That’s not quite how the Kimmel performance went, but the band that joined her in playing the song did all wear black St. Vincent-style wigs, presumably to mirror the video in a way that made sense for live television.

St. Vincent recently said of the movie, “I’m so amazed and thrilled that somebody let us… gave us money to make a crazy film about me, sure, but also just about identity and the pitfalls when someone starts to believe in their mythology and floats off into outer space, or becomes craven in an attempt to hold onto their little idea of things.”

Watch St. Vincent perform “The Nowhere Inn” above.