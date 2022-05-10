On her 2019 debut album, Beware Of The Dogs, Australia’s Stella Donnelly established herself as one of the brightest emerging forces in indie. Now the singer-songwriter has announced her sophomore release, Flood, and the lead single, “Lungs,” is a beautiful paean.
On “Lungs,” Donnelly’s voice soars once again, but the production is markedly different from the folksy guitars of her debut. Donnelly wrote much of Flood on the piano and it’s a focal point of “Lungs” — albeit one that pairs handsomely with a full drum beat and electric guitar arrangement that makes the long notes she holds burst with life.
Donnelly spent much of the past few years on the move throughout Australia, including spending a good chunk of time in the rainforests of Bellingen. “I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” she said in a statement. The result, is an album about self-discovery and human dynamics, for a promising talent in Donnelly that is now on the rise once again.
Watch the video for Lungs” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Flood below, as well as a listing of all of Stella Donnelly’s 2022 tour dates.
1. “Lungs”
2. “How Was Your Day?”
3. “Restricted Account”
4. “Underwater”
5. “Medals”
6. “Move Me”
7. “Flood”
8. “This Week”
9. “Oh My My My”
10. “Morning Silence”
11. “Cold”
09/11 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
09/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
09/15 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
09/24 — Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/01 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/01 — Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
11/02 — Glasgow @ Mono
11/03 — Manchester @ Band On The Wall
11/04 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
11/06 — Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
11/08 —Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
11/09 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
11/10 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/12 — Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
11/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
11/14 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
11/16 — Paris, FR @ FMR
11/17 — Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
11/18 — Brussels, BE @ Rotonde — Botanique
11/19 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
11/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
11/25 — Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin
Flood comes out on 08/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.