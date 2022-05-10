On her 2019 debut album, Beware Of The Dogs, Australia’s Stella Donnelly established herself as one of the brightest emerging forces in indie. Now the singer-songwriter has announced her sophomore release, Flood, and the lead single, “Lungs,” is a beautiful paean.

On “Lungs,” Donnelly’s voice soars once again, but the production is markedly different from the folksy guitars of her debut. Donnelly wrote much of Flood on the piano and it’s a focal point of “Lungs” — albeit one that pairs handsomely with a full drum beat and electric guitar arrangement that makes the long notes she holds burst with life.

Donnelly spent much of the past few years on the move throughout Australia, including spending a good chunk of time in the rainforests of Bellingen. “I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” she said in a statement. The result, is an album about self-discovery and human dynamics, for a promising talent in Donnelly that is now on the rise once again.

Watch the video for Lungs” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Flood below, as well as a listing of all of Stella Donnelly’s 2022 tour dates.

1. “Lungs”

2. “How Was Your Day?”

3. “Restricted Account”

4. “Underwater”

5. “Medals”

6. “Move Me”

7. “Flood”

8. “This Week”

9. “Oh My My My”

10. “Morning Silence”

11. “Cold”

