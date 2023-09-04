What Was Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell’s Cause Of Death?

Yesterday (September 3), it was reported that iconic Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell was under hospice care, with Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes saying, “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time.” Hayes was tragically correct: Today, Harwell died at 56 years old.

As for the cause of death, Hayes confirmed in a statement that it was liver failure.

Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2021. In a statement announcing the news, it was revealed Harwell had been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy eight years earlier. Harwell also had Wernicke encephalopathy, which had an effect on his motor skills, speech, and memory.

In that statement, Harwell wrote in part, “To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

In a statement shared on social media, Smash Mouth wrote, “Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy.”