It’s a great time for emo. My Chemical Romance, who infamously broke up in 2013, just released “The Foundations Of Decay,” their first song in years, and now 90s icons Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their long-awaited reunion tour. Rumors of this circulated earlier this year, plus the band was on the lineup for Riot Fest and Furnace Fest; this tour, though, goes over the whole country and features fellow cult-followed emo group The Appleseed Cast.

The tour begins in Lawrence, Kansas in September and ends in Seattle, Washington at the Moore Theatre. The band lineup retains the same vocalist, guitarist, and drummer, but not the original bassist. Check out the full dates below.

09/13 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/18 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/22 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/27 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/03 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/04 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

12/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/07 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

12/08 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

12/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD

12/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/16 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

* no the Appleseed Cast

Find ticket information here.