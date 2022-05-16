It’s a great time for emo. My Chemical Romance, who infamously broke up in 2013, just released “The Foundations Of Decay,” their first song in years, and now 90s icons Sunny Day Real Estate have announced their long-awaited reunion tour. Rumors of this circulated earlier this year, plus the band was on the lineup for Riot Fest and Furnace Fest; this tour, though, goes over the whole country and features fellow cult-followed emo group The Appleseed Cast.
The tour begins in Lawrence, Kansas in September and ends in Seattle, Washington at the Moore Theatre. The band lineup retains the same vocalist, guitarist, and drummer, but not the original bassist. Check out the full dates below.
09/13 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
09/18 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/22 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
09/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/27 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/03 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/04 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
12/06 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
12/07 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
12/08 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
12/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
12/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/16 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/18 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
* no the Appleseed Cast
Find ticket information here.