Though Warped Tour is dead and gone, this year marks a great time for emo and pop-punk festivals. From the first-ever When We Were Young Fest happening in Las Vegas in October, to the annual Los Angeles hardcore fest Sound and Fury transpiring at the end of July, there will be a lot of moshing and roundhouse kicks in the air in the coming months. But don’t forget about Chicago’s iconic Riot Fest, whose lineup is here today, including headliners Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, and The Misfits.

Other acts on the lineup include Jimmy Eat World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, Alkaline Trio, Placebo, Sleater-Kinney, Action Bronson, the Linda Lindas, Cloud Nothings, Sunny Day Real Estate, Mannequin Pussy, Bad Religion, Yellowcard, Descendents, Ice Cube, Bleachers, The Wonder Years, Pale Waves, Less Than Jake, Jeff Rosenstock, Yungblud, Bully, The Get Up Kids, and more.

It’ll take place in Chicago’s Douglass Park from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18. In a statement, Festival founder Mike Petryshyn said: “I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

