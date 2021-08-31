Bonnaroo is one of the best and most beloved festivals in America, and that’s largely due to the fact that tons of attendees love to come and camp out during the fest. The culture they’ve built around that aspect of the event is super unique, but something the festival planners also have to carefully assess for safety and weather concerns. Well, with the onset of Hurricane Ida in the southeast over the last few days, damage to camp ground areas has led to the tough decision to reduce those areas.

In a Facebook post tonight, the Tennessee-based festival let fans know that they’d have the choice to refund their tickets if they no longer wish to attend now that camping capacity has been reduced. “Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity,” they wrote.

“We are offering a refund window so Bonnaroovians who no longer wish to attend can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types. The refund request window is open NOW and will end on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at 8 pm CT. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets shortly with information on how to request a refund. Refunds will be processed within 7-10 days to the original method of payment.”

Keep in mind, if you do still want to attend the event, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required.