Tash Sultana Critiques ‘Greed’ Bred By Money In Her Laid-Back Single

Melbourne artist Tash Sultana experienced a breakout year in 2019. The singer embarked on a massive world tour and her song “Jungle” was certified 2-times Platinum. While the pandemic has put a few plans on the backburner, the singer forges forward with her latest number, “Greed.”

A cool-toned rhythm guitar is at the forefront of Sultana’s groovy new single. A reflection on the corruptive nature of money, Sultana sings of how wealth can often lead to greed on the laid-back track. “Make a million dollars but it ain’t that much / When it passes through the hands and they take their cuts / Put your face on the poster / Got the people inside when the debt rolls around they go run and hide,” she sings.

In a statement, Sultana described the inspiration behind her new track:

“This song is about how people change around you when you achieve some sort of success. People you’ve never had anything to do with try and climb into your life somehow, people you’ve known for ages suddenly go silent. People who never paid you for a gig suddenly want to book you. That person from high school that gave you sh*t for playing the guitar suddenly wants on the guest list. It’s a funny little thing all of this and what it does to people.”

Listen to “Greed” above.