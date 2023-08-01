Next month, on September 2, The 1975’s self-titled debut album is turning ten years old. A full decade. Because of this upcoming anniversary, the band is celebrating with some special reissues.

Presented in a range of formats from vinyl and CD to cassette, The 1975 provided a few different selections to choose from currently. There is a limited-edition 2LP solid white pressing with the standard tracklist — and the cassette version follows a similar format. There is also another 4LP on black vinyl that includes the self-titled deluxe tracks.

The anniversary CD version includes the album’s standard tracks, plus their corresponding live performances that were recorded during The 1975’s set at Manchester’s Gorilla venue — where they played in February.

Finally, The 1975 also shared some other special ten-year merch, like a vinyl slipmat and a hoodie. All items are currently available through their website and slated to ship out to fans at different points next month.

At the time of the album’s original release in 2013, it reached No.1 on the UK charts. “This album is a soundtrack to our formative years, so it would be dishonest to not put songs on there that we wrote when we were 21, as we want people to connect to it in the same way that we do,” lead singer Matty Healy shared the year prior during an interview with Where The Gramophone Rings.