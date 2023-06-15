Babe Rainbow is here to answer the question: “What would putting on refraction sunglasses in a field of wildflowers sound like if the feeling were a song?” The psych-rock band’s dreamy sound is easy to glean by checking out the photos on their Instagram page, which includes sunny film photos, yellow-tinted sunglasses, straw sun hats, ’70s-inspired outfits, and of course, lots of rainbows. But despite their mellow aesthetic, the band is incredibly prolific.

Babe Rainbow — aptly described in press materials as “Australia’s very own good vibes factory” — has been busy the past few years. Between dropping albums on a near-year basis (their latest being 2022’s The Organic Band), collabing with Jaden, and embarking on a US tour, it’s clear the Aussie rockers have a lot on their plate. Even though it’s been less than six months since their previous full-length release, Babe Rainbow is back to drop another project, this time in the form of a four-track EP. Titled Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce, the project (which debuts June 23rd) is a collection of sun-kissed tracks to bring on summer.

Ahead of the release of Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce, Babe Rainbow sit down with Uproxx to talk Sade, sleeping in an office building, and having a crush on Stanley Tucci in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Staccato, adagio, groovy, devious

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

You’re in the kitchen, it’s 11:30 AM. The sun is shining on your percolator, you make a coffee and remember an old dear friend. Or as familiar as looking at the back of your own hands.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Bratislava, Slovakia.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Monty Don and the Paul Myjavec born in 1985. He started it all.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Any meal eaten all together surpasses the last. Maybe a soup Jonny made us all, we sat on the grass, a long lunch, long table sort of thing.

What album do you know every word to?

Every single Sade record.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I’m about to go and watch Dev Hynes perform some symphonic works at the opera house…

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

A 3-4 piece striped suit made by Landhaus, 2 pockets on the jacket, little curved collar, pants OR shorts in the same fabric, tote bag, bucket or sailor hat. Our friend Tara made it for Miles.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@herbie_wheeler on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

In the last 2 years, on aggregate, is “Too Young To Quit” by Good Morning. “Rock The Boat” by Aaliyah is pretty close too.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Jude Bellingham

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Marina Allen’s Centrifics or Jordan Ireland’s Spirit Walking.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

This office building in Portland. On the ground. One pillow between the six of us, great coffee the next morning though.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

None of us have any tattoos.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Seventies Tuberide or anything produced or recorded by Kyle Mullarky (Mullarkaccino).

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Birthed myself and my wonderful brothers into this mysterious world and Kool Breeze let me wear his sweet new and HUGE hat for a short period of time.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

‘Love is stronger than pride.’

What’s the last show you went to?

Don Glori’s last show in Australia. Fabulous.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Point Break, Devil Wears Prada, or anything with Stanley Tucci — huge crush.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

Energy saving and being a reliable and high quality barista.

Fresh As A Head Of Lettuce is out 6/23 via Eureka Music. Find more information here.