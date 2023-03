Has the evil of Ticketmaster been defeated? After pissing off several artists and their respective fan bases, it appears Robert Smith and The Cure were able to talk some sense into the ticket giant.

Yesterday (March 15) Smith and several of The Cure’s fans expressed their chagrin toward Ticketmaster, as they were met with steep prices when they attempted to purchase tickets for the band’s upcoming tour.

Today, Smith took to Twitter and revealed that he met with Ticketmaster and discussed this fiasco. In turn, Ticketmaster is partially reimbursing fans for the excessive fees they paid.

“AFTER FURTHER CONVERSATION, TICKETMASTER HAVE AGREED WITH US THAT MANY OF THE FEES BEING CHARGED ARE UNDULY HIGH, AND AS A GESTURE OF GOODWILL HAVE OFFERED A $10 PER TICKET REFUND TO ALL VERIFIED FAN ACCOUNTS FOR LOWEST TICKET PRICE (‘LTP’) TRANSACTIONS…,” said Smith.

Smith continued, saying, “AND A $5 PER TICKET REFUND TO ALL VERIFIED FAN ACCOUNTS FOR ALL OTHER TICKET PRICE TRANSACTIONS, FOR ALL CURE SHOWS AT ALL VENUES; IF YOU ALREADY BOUGHT A TICKET YOU WILL GET AN AUTOMATIC REFUND; ALL TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW WILL INCUR LOWER FEES.”

The general on-sale for The Cure’s upcoming tour will take place tomorrow, and thankfully fans won’t have to worry about excess fees.