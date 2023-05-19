As the title of The Dare‘s new EP The Sex EP suggests, his debut solo project is all about sex. Over the course of four tracks, The Dare, whose real name is Harrison Patrick Smith, offers poppy, electronic accounts of sexcapades by way of candid, and sometimes irreverent lyrics.

On the EP’s title track, “Sex,” The Dare delivers robotic vocals over a shockingly horny 8-bit-sounding beat.

“Sex, I want to turn you on / And then I want you gone / You might even have hate me a little bit / Sex, I want to call your mom /And tell her you’re the bomb / I might even see if she’s into it,” he says on part of the song.

According to The Dare, The Sex EP is simply an introduction to his artistry, and he promises a diverse repertoire of music in the future.

“I just wanted to write something funny and true about my relationship to sex,” said The Dare in a statement. “It’s also the most time-honored and classic theme of rock and roll, so I had to do it. The other, less horny songs are coming later.”

In the meantime, you can listen to “Sex” above.

The Sex EP is out now via Republic. Find more information here.