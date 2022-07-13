The Goon Sax Break Up: ‘It Feels Like A Happy Ending’

The Goon Sax were supposed to head out on the road with Spoon and Interpol as well as do some shows with Pavement this year. But that won’t be happening. The Australian indie trio announced their breakup today, albeit with an overwhelmingly positive spin, in a decision that calls this decision their way of having “a happy ending.”

Though the statement is optimistic, it’s fairly vague and doesn’t offer real reasoning as to what caused their dissolution. Read the full thing below.