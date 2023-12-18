Next year will mark a big one for Las Vegas favorites The Killers: The band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, Hot Fuss, which boasted hits like “Somebody Told Me” and the classic “Mr. Brightside.” The Killers’ lead vocalist Brandon Flowers may also release a solo album next year.

In an interview with NME, Flowers shared that he feels more confident in his craft than ever before, and that this will reflect in his music.

“You know how people say, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m doing?’ Bands are always self-deprecating but I’m going to be honest – I’m starting to know what I’m doing! Once you get to that point, it’s tough to lie and make music that your heart isn’t really behind,” Flowers said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flowers revealed that he has been inspired by interpersonal relationships, and the life changes that take place within people as they grow together or they grow apart.

“Right now,” Flowers said, “I’ve been gravitating towards relationships and singing about what it takes for people to really make it, while still having empathy for the things that people go through that break them and trying to work through that.”