Yesterday saw the Recording Academy’s announcement of the nominees for the 2021 Grammys. The news brought about much controversy, mostly related to artists like The Weeknd who virtually everybody felt didn’t get the recognition they deserved. Now The Killers, whose new album Imploding The Mirage was released just before the end of the 2021 Grammy eligibility window, have jumped on the “we got snubbed” train with a hilarious tweet.

The band didn’t receive any Grammy nominations this time around, so their lifetime nomination count remains at five. They decided to respond to that news with a tweet poking fun at Donald Trump’s reluctance to accept the results of this year’s presidential election, which went in Joe Biden’s favor. Hitting caps lock and writing about Grammy conspiracies, the band tweeted, “OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON.”

Had The Killers been nominated this year, they would have been looking for their first win, as they came up empty with their five previous nominations. It’s been a while since the band’s last nomination: “When You Were Young” was nominated for Best Short Form Music Video in 2006.

