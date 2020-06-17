The Killers Unveil The Huge And Rocking Anthem ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

Currently, The Killers’ upcoming album, Imploding The Mirage, has been delayed to a currently unannounced date. Still, the promotional cycle presses on, and they’ve continued it today with a new single, “My Own Soul’s Warning.”

The U2-style anthem is the kind of song that would be a perfect show-opening track for when The Killers are eventually able to tour again, with its intimate start that blooms into a driving force. Brandon Flowers opens the track, “I tried going against my own soul’s warning / But in the end, something just didn’t feel right / Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming / I just wanted to get back to where you are.”

The single art was painted by artist Thomas Blackshear, who says, “Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honor and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognize the need to also help keep our spirits positive.”

While Imploding The Mirage is delayed, The Killers have been busy lately. Most recently, they performed “Caution” on Ellen.

Listen to “My Own Soul’s Warning” above.