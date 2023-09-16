While it’s only been a few months since The National dropped their album, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, it seems they’ve been hard at work on another. Tonight the band kicked off their Homecoming 2023 Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Across the two festival days, fans also get to hear either High Violet or Trouble Will Find Me played in full. They can catch other acts tomorrow like Pavement, Snail Mail, Weyes Blood, and more. Tickets are still available for 1-Day General Admission for Saturday here.

And they had a special announcement in store: unveiling that their new album, Laugh Track, is on the way. It will also drop sooner than most expected, arriving Sunday night at midnight — or Monday morning, technically.

While not much else is known about The National’s new record yet, those attending the first night received a truly welcoming surprise.

First Two Pages Of Frankenstein dropped back in April, featuring collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens, and Taylor Swift. They then headed out on a worldwide tour, including a stop at Madison Square Garden with Patti Smith as a surprise guest. The National’s tour dates are continuing in Europe through early October.

“Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end,” lead singer Matt Berninger shared previously.

Check out a video of The National announcing their new album at the Cincinnati Homecoming Festival below.