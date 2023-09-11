The National’s Homecoming Cincinnati Festival Set Times For 2023

In May, The National announced they would stage their first Homecoming Festival since the inaugural event in 2018.

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown,” The National said in a statement at the time. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

On Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, the festival will take place on The Icon Festival Stage at Smale Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Predictably, The National will headline both nights — performing their High Violet album in full on Friday and Trouble Will Find Me in full on Saturday. It should also be noted that the band released two new singles in August.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday. Allen Lanz will perform from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by Carriers (2-2:30 p.m.), Bartees Strange (3-3:45 p.m.), Arooj Aftab (4:15-5 p.m.), The Walkmen (5:30-6:15 p.m.), and Pattie Smith (6:45-7:45 p.m.). The National’s headlining set is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. and wrap by 11 p.m.

After doors open at 11 a.m., Saturday’s slate includes Snail Mail (3:45-4:30 p.m.), Weyes Blood (5-5:45 p.m.), and Pavement (6:15-7:45 p.m.) ahead of The National’s second headlining set, again from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Single-day ($125 general admission or $300 VIP) or two-day tickets ($225 GA or $500 VIP) are still available at the festival’s official website.

See the full lineup and schedule below.