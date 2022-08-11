2022 marks 21 years of the iconic indie rock album Oh, Inverted World by The Shins, and the band found this a great reason to celebrate by announcing an anniversary tour. To further hype up the birthday, they’ve taken the classic track “Caring Is Creepy,” known for its feature in the film Garden State, to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Their performance is nostalgia-tinted, but it sounds as great as ever. Singer James Mercer’s vocals are clean and distinct; the instrumentation is vivid and inviting, retaining its rich, bittersweet sound that makes it special. Lots of early-2000s influential indie-rock LPs are experiencing important anniversaries — last year was 20 years since The Strokes’ Is This It, and later this year is 20 years since Interpol’s Turn On The Bright Lights.

About the anniversary of Oh, Inverted World, Mercer said in a statement, “Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s. I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

The tour is currently underway at the moment, and will be going on through September. In 2018, they unveiled an album titled The Worm’s Heart, which contained alternate “flipped” versions of songs from the band’s 2017 record Heartworms.

Watch The Shins’ performance of “Caring Is Creepy” above.