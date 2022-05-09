Last month, The Smile announced their next album A Light For Attracting Attention. The band is made up of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. Today, they’ve released the new single “Thin Thing” with a stop-motion animated video.

Directed by Cristóbal León and Joaquín Cociña, the video took six months to make. “Hearing the song for the first time, we imagined a frenetic fluid that carries machines, pieces of human bodies and carnivorous plants,” The pair said in a statement. “When presenting the idea to the band, Thom told us about a dream that made him write the song. We believe the video is the conjunction of these two things.”

This song comes after the unveiling of the single “Free In The Knowledge” and January’s groovy track “The Smoke.” The album has a lot of collaborators, featuring strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players, including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman, and Jason Yarde.

Watch the video for “Thin Thing” above.

A Light For Attracting Attention is out 5/13 via XL Recordings. Pre-order it here.