The Strokes Confirm They Are ‘Unfrozen’ And Have ‘A New Album Coming Out Soon’

Julian Casablancas and the rest of The Strokes celebrated the end of 2019 with a New Year’s show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and they made it a night to remember for multiple reasons. The group debuted a new song called “Ode To The Mets,” and Casablancas also confirmed that the band has a new record out “soon.”

During their encore, Casablancas said:

“Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon! 2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the f*ck they’re called, we took ’em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.”

Despite was Casablancas said, the band didn’t truly take the previous decade off: During the past 10-year stretch, the group released two albums — 2011’s Angles and 2016’s Comedown Machine — and an EP — 2016’s Future Present Past.

There have been signs over the past year or so that a Strokes return was imminent. This past summer, the group performed at Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live festival, a performance that press materials said would “kick off their global comeback.” Last May, they also performed a new song at their first show in two years.

Watch the band perform “Ode To The Mets” above.