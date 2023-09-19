Here Is The Walkmen’s ‘2023 Revenge Tour’ Setlist

Who knew that a surprise performance, after a 10-year hiatus, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April would turn into a full-fledged The Walkmen tour? Well, the rockers indeed did. The Walkmen’s 2023 Revenge Tour kicked off Wednesday, September 13, at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC.

Unlike their past festival appearances, the 2023 Revenge Tour gives The Walkmen free creative reign to play their massive discography, almost unrestricted by time. So, what did the band settle on? View the setlist, according to Setlist.Fm, as well as the remaining tour dates, are posted below.

After The Walkmen played a few shows before their tour, Peter Matthew Bauer released a statement outlining his joy to reunite with his bandmates. “The last few weeks have been an absolute blast. Honestly, when we decided to get back together to play these shows, we had no idea if anyone would even show up. It’s been an incredible joy seeing all these people out there, playing these shows, getting to run into old friends from all over the world,” said Bauer.

2023 Revenge Tour setlist

1. “What’s In It For Me”

2. “On The Water””

3. “In The New Year”

4. “The Rat”

5. “Wake Up”

6. “Little House Of Savages”

7. “Blizzard Of ’96”

8. “New Years Eve”

9. “Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone”

10. “Four Provinces”

11. “Dónde Está La Playa”

12. “Angela Surf City”

13. “Red Moon”

14. “Canadian Girl”

15. “I Lost You”

16. “Juveniles”

17. “All Hands And The Cook”

18. “Heaven”

Encore

19. “Thinking Of A Dream I Had”

20. “We’ve Been Had”

2023 Revenge Tour schedule

09/21 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/24 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/26 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/11 — Toronto, ON @ History