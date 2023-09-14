Who Is Opening The Walkmen’s 2023 North American Tour?

The Walkmen are set to perform this Friday, September 15, at The National’s Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. That set is more or less an appetizer for their headlining North American tour, which began on Wednesday, September 13, at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC and will pick back up at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on September 16.

A revolving door of openers will feature throughout the run, according to an Instagram post by The Walkmen on August 9. Yeah Baby is responsible for September 13, 16, 18, 21, 24, 26, and 27. Martin Courtney will take over for the September 29 show at Fox Theater in Oakland, California. The next one-off opener will be Taper’s Choice on October 2 at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, followed by Cash & Skye on October 3 at LA’s The Fonda Theatre and Emile Mosseri for the third and final Fonda Theatre show on October 4.

Heavy Medo is set for October 6 at Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas Texas. Kiwi Jr will warm up the stage on October 11 at History in Toronto, Ontario, Canada before Rostam tackles two dates: October 14 in Boston, Massachusetts and October 17 in Brooklyn, New York. Cosmic Guilt handles the October 15 finale at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey. See all of the dates here.

In April, The Walkmen performed together for the first time in 10 years on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, sparking fans’ curiosities about the state of their reunion moving forward. Upon their May announcement of their fall tour dates, band member Peter Matthew Bauer offered a statement, which can be read below.