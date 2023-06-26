Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s unborn child has already attended two significant concerts.

Kardashian held up a sign reading “TRAVIS I’M PREGNANT” during one of Blink-182’s tour stops in Los Angeles to reveal her pregnancy to Barker, the band’s iconic drummer. After the show, Barker and Kardashian posed for photos. One of them featured Barker pretending to drum Kardashian’s baby bump, which proved to foreshadow their baby sex reveal party this past weekend.

Barker and Kardashian jointly posted the video to Instagram. In it, Barker simultaneously performs a drumroll and makes out with Kardashian, seated on his lap behind the kit, leading up to blue confetti filling the sky. They embraced and continued to make out after learning they are expecting a boy.

The baby will be the couple’s first child together. They married in May 2022 (we think, at least). Barker shares Atiana (24), Landon (19), and Alabama (17) with his ex, Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with Scott Disick.

On Sunday, June 18, Barker commemorated Father’s Day on Instagram with a photo carousel featuring his dad and his kids.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for who taught me everything I know,” Barker wrote as the caption. “My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world. You’re my best production yet and I’m so proud to be your father. I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing.”

