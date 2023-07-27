In 2015, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge founded an entertainment company called To The Stars, which later expanded to become To The Stars… Academy Of Arts & Sciences. That version of the company famously got into extraterrestrial research, and now it’s being credited for reinvigorating interest in and bringing legitimacy to UFO studies. In fact, DeLonge and To The Stars were mentioned during this week’s congressional UFO hearings, and DeLonge is pretty happy about it.

He wrote on Instagram yesterday (July 26), “The UFO Hearings today made history. I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. [Ryan] Graves, [David] Fravor and [David] Grusch are HEROES. I appreciated the shout-out during the hearing, but so many were involved with @tothestars.media to make this happen.”

He then hocked some merch, concluding, “Get your shirt now, and remember that we at To The Stars changed the world. Www.ToThestars.Media.”

As for the DeLonge mention, that came via a statement from Fravor, a retired US Navy commander. He said:

“In the weeks that passed, I was made aware that Lue [Elizondo] had left the Pentagon in protest and joined forces with Tom Delonge, Chris Mellon, Steve Justice, and others to form To The Stars Academy. It was this organization that pressed the issue with leading industry experts and USG officials, worked with Leslie Keane, Ralph Blumenthal, and Helene Cooper to publish the articles in the New York Times in December 2017 admitting the USG was looking at UAPs and removed the stigma of the UFO topic, which led to us being here today. Those articles opened a door for the government and the public that cannot be closed. It has led to an interest from our elected officials who are not focused on ‘little green men’ but on figuring out what these craft are, where are they from, the technology they possess, and how do they operate.”

Elsewhere, DeLonge shared somebody’s tweet that reads, “I used to have a friend that would say that Tom DeLonge being into aliens was something you would only hear out of a movie and she was so right bc this movie just got to the good part where the guy who’s nuts is actually not nuts and is the one who was right all along.” DeLonge added, “And, I have a lot more to say [sunglasses emoji].”

And, I have a lot more to say 😎 https://t.co/kicncd82Qc — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 27, 2023

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.