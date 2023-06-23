Blink-182 probably didn’t expect to be part of the narrative surrounding the missing OceanGate submersible, and yet, they are. Brian Szasz — the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who was on the Titanic voyage — generated some attention by attending a Blink show while the fate of the submarine was uncertain. Szasz wrote at the time, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

It appears that amid all this, Szasz actually got a message from Blink drummer Travis Barker.

On his Instagram Story yesterday (June 22), Szasz shared a screenshot of a supposed Insta DM from Barker, in which the artist writes, “Praying for you and your family [folded hands emoji].” Szasz responded across two messages, “Thank you. I will be at the Sd show tonight.”

Szasz recently faced some criticism from Cardi B, who didn’t think he should have gone to the Blink concert. He fired back, “@iamcardib What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.