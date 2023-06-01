Tom Morello
Getty Image
Indie

Tom Morello Shared An Anti-Nazi Quote On Twitter And It’s Sparking Drama For Some Reason

It’s ironically frequent that conservatives will demand that known activists Rage Against The Machine stop getting involved in politics and stick to music. Luckily bandleader Tom Morello always has witty responses to them. Today (June 1), there’s some more awkward misunderstandings being made on social media (because where else?).

Morello shared a post to Twitter that read: “German saying: If 9 people sit down at a table with 1 Nazi without protest, there are 10 Nazis at the table.” This quite obviously means that acting complicit in the midst of hateful behavior makes you as bad as them. It’s a similar sentiment to the famous Desmond Tutu quote: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Unfortunately, many are misinterpreting what Morello shared. Journalist and self-proclaimed “disaffected liberal” Tim Pool responded: “wow, i didnt expect Tom Morello to come out as a fascist,” he wrote, adding, “kinda sucks.”

Many users are sharing reactions. “Saw a guy whining that Tom Morello is intolerent of Nazis,” one tweet read, “‘because it used to be ‘f*ck you, I won’t do what you tell me’ and now it ‘f*ck you, do what they tell you.” My dude, I don’t know when you thought Rage was pro-Nazi, but the answer is never.”

The whole situation caused such a stir that Morello is a trending topic on Twitter as of this post.

