Last month, multiple explosive lawsuits were filed accusing the entertainment industry’s biggest names of several egregious acts. On Saturday, December 16, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s name was added to this ongoing list. In documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Lee has been sued by a Jane Doe plaintiff, alleging that he sexually assaulted her during a helicopter ride in February 2003.

In the filing, Doe claims that while traveling from San Diego County to Van Nuys, California, Lee forcibly groped, kissed, penetrated her with his fingers, and attempted to force her to perform oral copulation.

“At one point, Lee penetrated the plaintiff with his fingers while fondling her breasts,” reads the paperwork. “Lee then pulled down his pants and attempted to force the plaintiff’s head toward his genitals. By this point, the plaintiff was in tears but had nowhere to go — she was trapped with little mobility to leave the cockpit.”

Lee isn’t the only party named in the lawsuit. Mayhem Touring, Tommy Lee Inc., A Natural High Helicopters, and Social Helicopters are also named as defendants. Although the flight’s pilot, David Martz, who died in 2015, was mentioned in the recounting of the incident, which accused him of facilitating the alleged assault, he was not posthumously listed as a co-defendant.

The defendants are being sued for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence. Doe is asking for past, present, and future damages, including but not limited to medical expenses, loss of earnings, and loss of earnings capacity.