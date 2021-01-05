Kim And Kanye Are Reportedly Getting Divorced

Though a divorce seemed just as imminent for Kim and Kanye back in 2016, it appears this time the super star couple really are finished. According to the extremely reliable celebrity gossip source Page Six, “multiple sources” have confirmed that the pair are working on a settlement agreement and their marriage is over.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says the Page Six source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks. Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done. Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye was notably absent for most of Kim’s 40th birthday party, a celebration on an island in the middle of a global pandemic that drew lots of criticism. Though he wasn’t present, Kanye did come for one day and send a hologram of her late father as a present for Kim. Romantic? Kanye also spent the holidays in Wyoming instead of with the massive Kardashian family, who did manage to keep Christmas and New Year’s lowkey due to national medical advice to keep gatherings small and stay at home due to the pandemic.

And a separate source explains Kanye’s side of things, that he’s fed up with being involved with the media frenzy and everything being a part of that family involves. This source says that Kanye found their reality show “unbearable” and “is completely over the entire family” and “wants nothing to do with them.” The couple seemed to be on the rocks due to political disagreements like Kanye’s support of Trump and decision to run for president himself.

The couple were married in 2014 and have four children together: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 (three next week), and Psalm, 19 months.