Vagabon Uses Fluid Choreography And Strong Colors In Her New ‘Water Me Down’ Video

Vagabon (real name Laetitia Tamko) released her latest single, “Water Me Down,” last month, and now she has shared a new video for it. The clip, directed by Maegan Houang, features Tamko and a pair of dancers performing choreography that matches the gentle and fluid nature of the song.

Tamko says of the video:

“With the ‘Water Me Down’ video, I knew I wanted to make a visual with striking vignettes, I wanted the colors to reflect those that illuminate my album cover, I worked with film again, as I have with all my videos so far, this time we went with 16mm. And I wanted to flex a muscle I haven’t shared yet, dancing. Derek Nemecheck, my choreographer, and I worked together on movement. We never strayed from the dancing that felt natural in my body and it was so rewarding. Director Maegan Houang executed these ideas beautifully.”

She also previously said of the song, “I wrote ‘Water Me Down’ in a stream of consciousness way in the few minutes following a frustrating phone call with someone. Coincidentally, I was at my friend Eric Litmann’s house who has a recording setup in his bedroom. I sat on his bed on a winter NYC night with a standard 58 mic up close to my face, and laid down the bulk of this song that night. […] My intention with ‘Water Me Down’ was to create a playground in which to explore difficult feelings with confidence, triumph and foresight.”

Watch the “Water Me Down” video above.

Vagabon is out 10/18 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.