Vagabon Confidently Explores Difficult Feelings On Her Chill Single ‘Water Me Down’

Tonje Thilesen

Vagabon (real name Laetitia Tamko) is gearing up to release a new album, and now the Cameroon-born artist has shared another alluring taste of it with the new single, “Water Me Down.” The track is pure relaxation, with its warm electronic instrumentation and persistently minimal beat. It’s the sort of song that you wish went on for longer when it’s done.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tamko says of “Water Me Down”:

“I wrote ‘Water Me Down’ in a stream of consciousness way in the few minutes following a frustrating phone call with someone. Coincidentally, I was at my friend Eric Litmann’s house who has a recording setup in his bedroom. I sat on his bed on a winter NYC night with a standard 58 mic up close to my face, and laid down the bulk of this song that night. We then went in and collaborated on the different textures… I tackled drums, arrangement, melodies and production. Eric played the synths and handled co-production. My intention with ‘Water Me Down’ was to create a playground in which to explore difficult feelings with confidence, triumph and foresight.”

Additionally, Vagabon has made some changes to her upcoming album. Most notably, it was initially going to be called All The Women In Me, but it has now been renamed to Vagabon.

Listen to “Water Me Down” above, and check out the new Vagabon album art below. Also find her upcoming tour dates here.

Nonesuch

Vagabon is out 10/18 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.