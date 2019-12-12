With Christmas just a couple of weeks away, pretty much everybody is in the holiday spirit, including Vampire Weekend. The band were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show, and they added a special and festive element to their performance of “Harmony Hall.” The group began their performance by doing nothing, and instead letting a six-person children’s choir sing a quick verse of “Christmas Time Is Here.” Once that was done, it transitioned nicely into the opening guitar line of “Harmony Hall,” for which the kids stuck around to provide additional backing vocals.

On the same episode, Rashida Jones, whose boyfriend is Vampire Weekend leader Ezra Koenig, spoke about her relationship with Will Smith, who she has known for a long time through her father, Quincy Jones.

James Corden is away from The Late Late Show for a little bit while he’s off filming a movie, and the show has been especially musical in his absence. Harry Styles guest-hosted an episode, Alicia Keys guest-hosted another episode (and performed with guest Billie Eilish), and Styles returned for a segment on last night’s episode, in which he performed a crosswalk concert.

Watch Vampire Weekend perform “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Harmony Hall” above.