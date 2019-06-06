Ed Sheeran Is In The Ketchup Business Now

Harry Styles has Gucci, Kanye has Adidas, Rihanna has LVMH. Ed Sheeran has joined the biggest stars in music with his own brand collaboration — “Edchup.”

Sheeran has partnered with Heinz for a limited edition namesake ketchup. “Edchup” is actually not any different from regular Heinz in formula, but it’s got a limited edition bottle with Sheeran’s name on it, and a higher-than-normal price tag. (The 32-oz bottles retail for $5, not including shipping or tax.)

The singer-songwriter is a known ketchup enthusiast. He has a tattoo of the Heinz label on his bicep. In April, the singer shot his shot on Instagram, asking the brand if they were interested in a collab. “Yo @heinz I have an idea for a TV ad if you wanna do one, if not I won’t be offended, I could never be mad at you,” he wrote. “Have your people call my people. Lots of love, your biggest fan x.”

The Heinz people called Sheeran’s people, and the rest is history. The ketchup was released just in time for National Ketchup Day on Wednesday, and is available for purchase on the Heinz website. Apparently “it’s perfect,” and since Sheeran wrote a whole song about perfect, he might be onto something.