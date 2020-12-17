This essay appears as part of the 2020 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

Katie Crutchfield grew up in Alabama and lives in Kansas City, but the story behind Saint Cloud, her fifth and best album as Waxahatchee, begins in Barcelona. That’s where Crutchfield decided to get sober, right in the middle of touring her previous album, 2017’s Out In The Storm.

It’s a story Crutchfield told countless times this year while promoting Saint Cloud, a story that has become intertwined with the record’s surrounding narrative of recent sobriety. “I had gone back and forth a lot about my substance issues,” Crutchfield told Pitchfork last spring, “and I woke up one day and said, ‘I’m done with this forever.’ I went and got my own hotel room in Barcelona and started to work on music. I remember thinking, ‘This is the beginning of a new chapter of my life.’”

Saint Cloud, the resulting album, does sound like a new beginning. It’s an airily beautiful album, and an endlessly giving one, full of open spaces and moments of exhilarating simplicity. Crutchfield chose to paper over the roiling angst of Out In The Storm with open-hearted Americana inspired by Lucinda Williams, but she couldn’t have known she was delivering a beacon of comfort and empathy at a moment of immense, world-historic catastrophe. Saint Cloud became counterprogramming in a year of destabilization. Musically, the album, with its ringing major chords and unfussy arrangements, feels like a direct antithesis of the other hugely acclaimed singer-songwriter album from last spring, Fiona Apple’s Fetch The Bolt Cutters. There are no cacophonies of makeshift percussion or howling dogs. Just songs.

And yes, it’s a recovery album. Or maybe Saint Cloud isn’t so much an album about sobriety as an album that lives in the quiet space of clarity and gratitude that getting sober can bring. If I described it as an “early thirties” album, would you know what I mean? That’s not a diss; I mean it reminds me of records like R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People or Kate Bush’s The Red Shoes, records where you can hear a great songwriter basking in some accrued wisdom on the other side of their 20s, reflecting on losses—almost, in a way, whispering secrets back to their younger, dumber self. (As Crutchfield sings on “Fire”: “Tomorrow could feel like 100 years later / I’m wiser and slow and attuned.”)

On Saint Cloud, much of that accrued wisdom involves addiction and codependency — the record’s two major themes, in Crutchfield’s view. She flits between specificity and abstraction, confronting both her own struggles with alcoholism and the struggles of friends both living and dead. On “Oxbow,” she offers a poetic sketch of that Barcelona awakening, over bright, steady piano arpeggios that fill up the track like morning light. “Hell” goes full acoustic twang, as Crutchfield sings about the painful self-examination that recovery involves, when your worst traits are on full display: “Swallow my pride, it’s mine to quell / I’ll put you through hell, I’ll put you through hell.”

Yet the record’s emotional peak, “Arkadelphia” and “Ruby Falls,” hinges on stories involving outside characters. On the latter song, she envisions herself singing at the funeral of an old friend who died of a drug overdose. The former is a gutting and vivid slice of storytelling; over a frayed, rolling acoustic melody, Crutchfield flits between third- and first-person, singing about a different friend who’s struggled with addiction. In one of the most piercing bits of reflection, Crutchfield imagines how her own story could end if she doesn’t get clean: “If I burn out like a light bulb / They’ll say she wasn’t meant for that life / They’ll put it all in a capsule / And save it for a dark night.”