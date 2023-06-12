This is a celebratory year for Snoop Dogg, marking 50 years since hip-hop’s birth and 30 years since the release of his debut album. Doggystyle is supposed to receive a sequel album from Snoop and Dr. Dre appropriately (or inappropriately, depending on who you ask) titled Missionary.

As Billboard relayed in April, Audible is also commemorating 50 years of hip-hop with original programming.

“Snoop’s Words + Music: From the Streets to the Suites will debut June 15 and honor the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle,” Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre wrote on April 21. “According to a press release, From the Streets will find Snoop reflecting ‘on his coming-of-age journey from the streets of Long Beach to around the world and his decision to pursue love and life over death and destruction.’ It also touches on his days ‘from singing in the church choir as a boy to meeting Dr. Dre and eventually buying Death Row Records.'”

On Sunday, June 11, HipHopDX shared an advanced snippet from the Audible Original that finds Snoop specifically recalling “Gin And Juice” being nominated at the 37th Grammy Awards in 1994.

“Queen Latifah approached me about that song, right? ‘Cause me and her was nominated for a Grammy — that song against ‘U.N.I.T.Y.,’ and she won. And I was hurt,” Snoop said in the clip. “But she was like, ‘N****, I love ‘Gin And Juice.’ That’s my favorite sh*t,’ so then I got unhurt fast.”

He continued, “You know, a muthaf*cka gets hurt ’cause he lose and sh*t, but I’m like, damn, this is the Queen, n****. Bow down. This is the muthaf*ckin’ queen, and she told me that. She said, ‘But I love ‘Gin And Juice.’ That’s my favorite sh*t.’ So, I was like, you know what? I can take that L.”

Snoop’s “Gin And Juice” lost to Latifah’s “U.N.I.T.Y.” in the Best Rap Solo Performance category.

Snoop Dogg has been nominated for 16 Grammys throughout his iconic career but is still awaiting his first win.