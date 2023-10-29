Foo Fighters made their ninth appearance on Saturday Night Live tonight, reminding everyone of the legends they are. In their first set of the night, the band delivered a performance of “Rescued” from their latest album, But We Are Here.

Actor Christopher Walken stood before the stage, introducing Foo Fighters, who were surrounded by television displays as they appeared in full rockstar glory in their performance of “Rescued.”

“Rescued” and But We Are Here comes over a year following the death of Foo Fighters’ original drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The album is a work of grief and features the band emerging from adversity, ready to carry Hawkins’ legacy for years to come. Over the past year, Foo Fighters has performed various festivals, and the band is gearing up for a stadium tour which will begin next year.

Walken’s introduction of the band came as a full-circle moment, more than 20 years in the making. Walken hosted an episode of SNL back in February 2003, during which, Foo Fighters was the musical guest. Grohl recalled this moment in a 2017 interview with Radio X, during which, he uncannily imitated Walken, asking if the emphasis on the band’s name was on the “Foo” or “Fighters.”

You can see the performance of “Rescued” above.