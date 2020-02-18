Getty Image
Indie

Weyes Blood Extends Her Tour And Includes Shows Supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Contributing Writer

After releasing her acclaimed record Titanic Rising in 2019, Weyes Blood is continuing to tour across the globe. The singer just unveiled new headling shows to her previously announced A Lot Has Changed tour. After touring across Australia, the UK, and Europe, the singer will return to the US and make a few stops supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.

Check out Weyes Blood’s A Lot Has Changed tour dates below.

02/23 — Perth, AU @ Perth Festival
02/25 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
02/26 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Hall
02/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights **
02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/03 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre
03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre
03/05 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival
03/07 — Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal
03/08 — Victoria, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
03/09 — Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
03/13 — Wellington, NZ @ New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *
03/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall *
03/15 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall *
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/01 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall #
05/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #
05/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #
05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees #
05/10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #
05/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #
05/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
05/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #
05/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #
05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box #
05/17 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #
06/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06-07 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/08 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
06/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
06/12 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 — Cork, IE @ Cork Midsummer Festival
06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/19 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival
07/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^
08/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner ^
08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts ^
08/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
08/08 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^
08/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
08/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
08/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ UIC Credit Union Arena +
09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple +
09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann +
09/25 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena +
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center +
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +

* with Aldous Harding
** with Julia Jacklin
# with Spellling
^ with Ana Roxanne
+ supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

