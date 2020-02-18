After releasing her acclaimed record Titanic Rising in 2019, Weyes Blood is continuing to tour across the globe. The singer just unveiled new headling shows to her previously announced A Lot Has Changed tour. After touring across Australia, the UK, and Europe, the singer will return to the US and make a few stops supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.

Check out Weyes Blood’s A Lot Has Changed tour dates below.

02/23 — Perth, AU @ Perth Festival

02/25 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo

02/26 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Hall

02/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights **

02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival

03/03 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre

03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre

03/05 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival

03/07 — Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

03/08 — Victoria, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

03/09 — Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

03/13 — Wellington, NZ @ New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *

03/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall *

03/15 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall *

04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/01 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall #

05/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

05/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

05/05 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees #

05/10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

05/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #

05/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

05/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #

05/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

05/17 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

06/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06-07 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/08 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

06/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

06/12 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/16 — Cork, IE @ Cork Midsummer Festival

06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

06/19 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

07/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^

08/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner ^

08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts ^

08/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

08/08 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^

08/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

08/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

08/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

09/19 — Chicago, IL @ UIC Credit Union Arena +

09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple +

09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann +

09/25 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena +

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center +

10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

10/14 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +

* with Aldous Harding

** with Julia Jacklin

# with Spellling

^ with Ana Roxanne

+ supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds