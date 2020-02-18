After releasing her acclaimed record Titanic Rising in 2019, Weyes Blood is continuing to tour across the globe. The singer just unveiled new headling shows to her previously announced A Lot Has Changed tour. After touring across Australia, the UK, and Europe, the singer will return to the US and make a few stops supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds.
Check out Weyes Blood’s A Lot Has Changed tour dates below.
02/23 — Perth, AU @ Perth Festival
02/25 — Brisbane, AU @ The Zoo
02/26 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Hall
02/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights **
02/29 — Wollongong, AU @ Farmer & The Owl Festival
03/03 — Sydney, AU @ The Factory Theatre
03/04 — Hobart, AU @ Odeon Theatre
03/05 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival
03/07 — Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal
03/08 — Victoria, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
03/09 — Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
03/13 — Wellington, NZ @ New Zealand Festival of the Arts / Michael Fowler Centre *
03/14 — Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall *
03/15 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Town Hall *
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/01 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall #
05/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #
05/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #
05/08 — Dallas, TX @ Trees #
05/10 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #
05/11 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) #
05/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
05/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad #
05/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #
05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box #
05/17 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #
06/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06-07 — Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/08 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
06/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
06/12 — Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 — Cork, IE @ Cork Midsummer Festival
06/17 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
06/19 — Istanbul, TU @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival
07/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^
08/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ^
08/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner ^
08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts ^
08/07 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
08/08 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^
08/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^
08/12 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
08/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^
08/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
09/19 — Chicago, IL @ UIC Credit Union Arena +
09/21 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple +
09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann +
09/25 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena +
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center +
10/12 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +
10/14 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater +
* with Aldous Harding
** with Julia Jacklin
# with Spellling
^ with Ana Roxanne
+ supporting Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds