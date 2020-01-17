Nick Cave Joins Kanye West In Calling Kanye West The ‘Greatest Artist’

Kanye West has long been known as one of the most confident people in entertainment. He has achieved a lot over the course of his career and he has received plenty of praise, with a fair portion of it coming from himself. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, for example, Kanye said, “I’m unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just not even a question anymore.”

Now, another musician has shared a similar message. Nick Cave took to his The Red Hand Files blog to answer a question from a fan: “Do you like Kanye?” He concluded his post, “Making art is a form of madness — we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it. There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist.”

Kanye may or may not be out greatest artist, but that doesn’t mean the world’s finest trivia game show contestants know what he’s been up to lately. On the finale of Jeopardy!’s Greatest Of All Time tournament, none of the contestants knew the answer to, “‘Follow God’ and ‘Closed On Sunday’ are tracks on this 2019 Kanye West album.” They apparently haven’t listened to Jesus Is King.