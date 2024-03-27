For those heading to one of Kahan’s upcoming shows, here’s when you can expect his performance to start.

Noah Kahan recently started the North American leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour , with the run of shows officially kicking off last night (March 26) at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

What Time Does Noah Kahan Go On Stage For The We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour?

According to setlist.fm, those who were at the show claimed that Kahan’s set started around 9:15 p.m. and he played until around 11:10 p.m. — providing the crowd with about a two-hour performance.

Doors for Kahan’s concert opened at 6:30 p.m. — allowing time for fans to catch one of the opening acts. Right now, Jensen McRae is joining him on the road, and Ryan Beatty, James Bay, Mt. Joy, and John Vincent III will be at select dates in the future.

Continue scrolling to view his complete setlist from opening night. More information about Kahan’s tour can be found here.

Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour Setlist

1. “Dial Drunk”

2. “New Perspective”

3. “Everywhere, Everything”

4. “False Confidence”

5. “Forever”

6. “Come Over”

7. “Godlight”

8. “Pain Is Like Cold Water (Unreleased)”

9. “Maine”

10. “All My Love”

11. “Your Needs, My Needs”

12. “Paul Revere”

13. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

14. “Homesick”

15. “Growing Sideways”

16. “Glue Myself Shut”

17. “She Calls Me Back”

18. “Call Your Mom”

19. “Orange Juice”

20. “Northern Attitude”

21. “Young Blood”

22. “The View Between Villages”

23. “Stick Season”