Where Is Parking For Austin City Limits 2023?

October is here. Time for Pumpkin Spice Latte, Taylor Swift —at football games, in theaters, or on the charts, take your pick — and Austin City Limits. The latter’s 2023 iteration will be staged this weekend, October 6-8, and next weekend, October 13-15, with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons. The other big-text artists are Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, and Hozier. You can find all of the acts’ set times here.

But before you can enjoy any ACL performances at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, you’ll have to find somewhere to park. According to the festival’s official website, Zilker Park does not offer parking. However, per the site, “Pavemint has partnered with ACL Fest to provide parking for festival attendees with Pavemint’s smart parking solution.” Parking reservations can be made here. The website additionally clarifies, “There is limited accessible parking available near the festival on a first-come, first-served basis to vehicles displaying an appropriate state-issued plate or placard.”

The festival will kick off on Friday, October 6, with the likes of Delacey, Portugal. The Man, Lil Yachty, Little Simz, Maggie Rogers, Kali Uchis, The Revivalists, The Lumineers, and Kendrick Lamar. (Lamar will also headline on Friday, October 13.) Foo Fighters will deliver headlining sets on Saturday, October 7, and Saturday, October 14, while Mumford & Sons will headline on Sunday, October 8, and Sunday, October 15.

