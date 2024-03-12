With additional sets from Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band, and more to come, this show is sure to sell out. Continue below for the full ticket sale schedule.

When Do ‘Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett’ Tickets Go On Sale?

There is a flurry of on-sale dates for the Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett show. The public sale is scheduled for Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. PT. But if you want to secure your ticket early, you can try your luck during several presales. On March 13,

American Express cardholders will have first choice beginning at 10 a.m. PT. The following day (March 14), Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and the venue presale (Hollywood Bowl) will start at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

‘Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett’ poster

