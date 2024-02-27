The Yeehaw agenda is in full effect. If you’re a fan of country, folk, or blues music, then you are going to want to attend the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival. Beginning in June, legendary musicians Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan are going to hit the road for a traveling string of performances. That’s right: Across 25 dates, the entertainers will make stops across the country to share a little piece of their rebellious discographies with supporters.
Nelson often pops off for a live performance or two (i.e., his massive birthday concert shows). But a Dylan set is a much more rare occurrence. So, tickets for the shows are sure to go fast.
Continue to below the ticketing information and tour schedule below.
When Do Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
Fans interested in experiencing the show for themselves have twenty-five chances to do so. The ticket sale for the multi-month run will begin soon. Citi cardmembers will have the chance to secure a seat first when its presale kicks off on February 27 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 29, at 10 p.m. local time. The general sale will follow on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour Dates: Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson & Family
06/21 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *#
06/22 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *#
06/23 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *#
06/26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *#
06/28 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *#
06/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *#
06/30 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *#
07/02 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *#
07/06 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *#
07/07 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *#
07/29 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^~
07/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^~
08/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^~
08/04 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^~
08/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^~
08/09 — Spokane, WA @ ONE Spokane Stadium ^~
08/10 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^%~
09/06 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^!
09/07 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^!
09/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^!
09/11 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^!
09/12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^!
09/14 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ^!
09/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^!
09/17 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^!
* with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
# with Celisse
^ with John Mellencamp
~ with Brittney Spencer
% with Billy Strings
! with Southern Avenue