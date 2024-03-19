Pulp is coming back for the ultimate encore. This spring, Pulp is set to embark on their This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour. The upcoming tour will mark the band’s first time performing in North America in over a decade, their last show at Coachella in 2012.
“So, the encore continues,” said lead vocalist Jarvis Cocker in a statement. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”
Given that it’s been so long since they’ve performed in North America, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on tickets.
When do Pulp’s North American 2024 tour tickets go on sale?
The presale for Pulp’s upcoming tour has already begun, however, general onsale will begin Friday (March 22) at 10 a.m. time local to the venue. Tickets will be available for purchase via Pulp’s official website.
You can see a list of tour dates and venues below.
Pulp 2024 Tour Dates:
This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour
05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
05/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/08 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Portugal
06/20 — Kallithéa, Greece @ Release Athens Festival
08/07 — Oslo, Norway @ Øyafestivalen
08/09 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West Fest
08/11 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
09/08 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/10 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
09/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium