When do Pulp’s North American 2024 tour tickets go on sale?

Pulp is coming back for the ultimate encore. This spring, Pulp is set to embark on their This Is What We Do For An Encore Tour. The upcoming tour will mark the band’s first time performing in North America in over a decade, their last show at Coachella in 2012.

“So, the encore continues,” said lead vocalist Jarvis Cocker in a statement. “The songs came back to life and they want to be heard. They need to be heard. Come out and have some fun with us. You deserve it. Yes. You do.”

Given that it’s been so long since they’ve performed in North America, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on tickets.