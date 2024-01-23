Throughout 2023, “I’m With You” singer Avril Lavigne was a fixture on the road, appearing at multiple festivals. In 2024, things will be dialed up a notch. Yes, Lavigne has committed to a list of festival appearances, including Mad Cool 2024. But that isn’t the only opportunity for fans to catch Lavigne live.
On January 22, Lavigne announced her own solo North American performance dates. Beginning in May, she will hit the road for The Greatest Hits Tour alongside special guests Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal And The Serpent, and Girlfriends. The 26-date run is sure to sell out across its United States and Canada slots. So, when can fans get their hands on tickets?
When Do Tickets For Avril Lavigne’s ‘Greatest Hits’ 2024 Tour Come Out?
The official artist presale will kick off on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Shortly after, on January 26, at 10 a.m. local time, The general on-sale will start. Find more information here.
Avril Lavigne’s 2024 The Greatest Hits Tour dates
05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
05/25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
05/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
05/28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
05/30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
06/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
08/14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +
08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~
08/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +
08/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +
08/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
08/24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
08/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
08/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
09/03 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
09/06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
09/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
09/14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +
09/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
^ with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent
+ with Simple Plan and Girlfriends
~ festival date