Throughout 2023, “I’m With You” singer Avril Lavigne was a fixture on the road, appearing at multiple festivals. In 2024, things will be dialed up a notch. Yes, Lavigne has committed to a list of festival appearances, including Mad Cool 2024. But that isn’t the only opportunity for fans to catch Lavigne live.

On January 22, Lavigne announced her own solo North American performance dates. Beginning in May, she will hit the road for The Greatest Hits Tour alongside special guests Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal And The Serpent, and Girlfriends. The 26-date run is sure to sell out across its United States and Canada slots. So, when can fans get their hands on tickets?