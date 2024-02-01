The residency is scheduled for six weekends across May and June, and a press release relays, “Each weekend’s three performances will feature a unique setlist.”

Dead & Company will never die. In April 2022, Bob Weir shot down a Rolling Stone report that Dead & Company would not tour beyond 2022. “News to me…,” Weir wrote on X (formerly Twitter). To be fair, in 2023, Dead & Company completed its final tour — and most successful tour, as per Billboard — but this morning, February 1, Dead pivoted in order to continue delivering live music. The band announced a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere entitled Dead & Company — Dead Forever – Live At Sphere.

When Do Tickets For Dead & Company’s 2024 Las Vegas Residency At The Sphere Come Out?

Per a press release, “To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance presale registration is available now here, powered by Seated. The Artist Presale begins Monday, February 5, at 10 a.m. PST. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. PST at Ticketmaster.”

There are also instructions for fans interested in VIP Concert & Hotel Packages, as excerpted below:

“Vibee is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Dead & Company’s historic residency at Sphere and is the only way to access ticket bundles for all three weekend shows. Fans can purchase various Vibee packages through the official presale beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. PST. Additionally, all Vibee VIP package holders will receive priority entry into the Dead & Company Fan Portal coming soon to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For ticket and Vibee VIP Concert and Hotel Package information, please visit: www.deadforever.vibee.com.”

How Much Are Tickets For Dead & Company’s 2024 Las Vegas Residency At The Sphere?

Again, a press release explains, “Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing,” meaning, “Ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.”