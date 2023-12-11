The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Mark Wahlberg, Elle Fanning, Hugh Grant, Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Jessica Chastain, and Alanis Morissette. The musical guests include include Dogstar, Gracie Abrams, and Tate McRae. You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of December 11 – 15 below.
Carin León — Monday, December 11
Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León, whose music runs the gamut from from banda to country, released his most recent album Colmillo de Leche on May 19, 2023. He’s recently completed a tour of Central and South America and he’s promoting his single “Alchi Si” with Grupo Frontera.
Tate McRae — Tuesday, December 12
The former Uproxx cover star has had her big breakout in 2023, making her debut on SNL just ahead of the release of her new album, Think Later, which is out now via RCA Records.
Dogstar — Wednesday, December 13
Primarily known as “Keanu Reeves’ band,” the alt-band has been around since the early ’90s, but experienced a resurgence as the actor entered a career renaissance in the wake of becoming everybody’s favorite chill guy meme. They released their third album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm in October.
Gracie Abrams — Thursday, December 14
Although Billie Eilish is billed as a guest on Thursday, she’s likely just coming on to discuss her Barbie soundtrack single “What Was I Made For?”‘s many, many award nominations. She’s ceding performance duties to Gracie Abrams, who’s still promoting her debut album Good Riddance.