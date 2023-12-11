The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns this week with a slate of guests including Mark Wahlberg, Elle Fanning, Hugh Grant, Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Jessica Chastain, and Alanis Morissette. The musical guests include include Dogstar, Gracie Abrams, and Tate McRae . You can check out more on the musical guests for the week of December 11 – 15 below.

Carin León — Monday, December 11

Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León, whose music runs the gamut from from banda to country, released his most recent album Colmillo de Leche on May 19, 2023. He’s recently completed a tour of Central and South America and he’s promoting his single “Alchi Si” with Grupo Frontera.

Tate McRae — Tuesday, December 12

The former Uproxx cover star has had her big breakout in 2023, making her debut on SNL just ahead of the release of her new album, Think Later, which is out now via RCA Records.