Who Is Opening The Cure’s 2023 Tour?

Last year, The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith announced a new album was in the works. Although the rock band didn’t drop a project of original music, they did share a remastered version of their breakout album, Wish, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Now, the group is heading out on their first North American tour since 2016.

Kicking off in New Orleans in May, supporting them on tour is Scottish post-punk band The Twilight Sad. Consisting of vocalist James Graham, guitarist Andy MacFarlane, bassist Johnny Docherty, keyboardist Brendan Smith, and drummer Grant Hutchison, the group has successfully toured with The Cure in the past, as recently as 2016, for international dates.

While The Twilight Sad hasn’t reached peak popularity in the States, alternative music fans consider their 2014 album, It Won’t Be Like This All The Time, to be groundbreaking in the indie rock scene. The Twilight Sad and The Cure’s discography pair well with each other, making them ideal for touring companions.

Continue below for the complete tour schedule. Find ticket information here.

5/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

5/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

5/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

5/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

5/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

5/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

5/23-25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

6/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

6/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

6/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

6/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

6/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/20-22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

6/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

6/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena