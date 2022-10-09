On the heels of her new album, COPINGMECHANISM, Willow gave a powerful performance of “Curious/Furious” on Saturday Night Live.

During the performance, Willow was joined by a drummer and electric guitarists, and showed off her vocal chops, as she demonstrated the extent of her vast vocal range

On COPINGMECHANISM, Willow continues evolving her sound as a rock artist, an era she began on her last album, 2021’s Lately I Feel Everything. In a recent interview with Glamour, Willow revealed that when she had first brought up the idea of making a rock album, some people in the industry weren’t entirely on board.

“When I wanted to do a rock album, there were a lot of executives that were like, ‘Hmm…’” she said “If I had been white, it would’ve been completely fine; but because I’m Black it’s, ‘Well… maybe let’s just not’ – and making it harder than it needs to be. If I go through that, every single other Black artist is getting the pushback [too].”

Over the years, Willow has also dabbled in R&B and pop, however, always maintained an affinity for rock music. Elsewhere in the interview, Willow said she plans to continue to dabble in new sounds, even if it comes at a cost.

“The most beautiful changes on earth don’t happen by being comfortable and expecting other people to change,” she said. “You have to put yourself on the line sometimes. It’s not fair, but that’s how it is.”

Check out the performance of “Curious/Furious” above.

COPINGMECHANISM is out now via MSFTS and Roc Nation. Stream it here.