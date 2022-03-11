Is there anything she can’t do? The Wordle God herself, Lucy Dacus, has once again guessed the right word on the first try. Surely, our first response is to call shenanigans on this accomplishment. After all, it’s very easy to cheat in our holy word game of the moment. All you have to do is ask someone who has already played that day’s word. But not Dacus. She would never cheat! Dacus addressed any potential naysayers and gave some insight to her Wordle methodology, while raising the possibility that perhaps there’s something seriously spooky going on here.

“Haters will say it’s fake,” she tweeted “But I feel crazy this happened a second time, I just pick random first words (other than tenor half the time), it’s starting to have an ominous feeling to me, like what message is some internet demon trying to send.”

Wordle 265 1/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 haters will say it's fake, but I feel crazy this happened a second time, I just pick random first words (other than tenor half the time), it's starting to have an ominous feeling to me, like what message is some internet demon trying to send — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) March 11, 2022

Is Lucy Dacus some type of Wordle medium? Is a higher power trying to channel incredibly complex messages about the meaning of life via one word puzzles to Dacus? The first time this happened, was on February 22nd’s Wordle 248, when Dacus correctly guessed the word “thorn” on the first try and tweeted, “sorry to be this guy I truly am sorry but !!!”

Wordle 248 1/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 sorry to be this guy I truly am sorry but !!! — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) February 22, 2022

Spoiler alert: Today’s Wordle word is below, so stop reading if you don’t want to know what it is.

This is your last chance to turn back.

Today’s Wordle 264 word was ‘watch.’ Maybe this internet demon is building a zodiac killer cryptogram. “Watch the thorns” really does sound like the name of the next Jay-Z and Kanye West album. But is there more?? In the meantime, we’ll be starting all future Wordle’s with the word “tenor.” Oh, and if you’re getting 5/6 or 6/6, maybe don’t share those scores with Vince Staples.