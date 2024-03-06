Zach Bryan performed in Chicago last night (March 5) as he is just kicking off his The Quittin Time Tour for 2024. During the set, he also had a fun surprise in store for fans. Kacey Musgraves joined him for a duet of their collaboration titled “I Remember Everything,” which was released on Bryan’s self-titled album.

While the song was released back in August, it has since become a major hit as people are drawn to the vulnerable way that Bryan and Musgraves look back on past relationships — something that most can relate to. Even the crowd can be heard singing so loud along with them.

Kacey Musgraves made a surprise appearance at Zach Bryan’s show to perform I Remember Everything! pic.twitter.com/5kb0b88qhq — 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 6, 2024

As Musgraves shared in a recent interview that’s going to air on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on March 10, she was actually sick when they recorded the track together. “I got asked if I wanted to do the song, and of course, I was like, ‘I’m down,’ but I wasn’t feeling well,” she shared “Like, my throat was hurting. I had just gone on like this trip. And they were like, ‘Well, we kind of have a deadline. Like, if you want to be on this song, you kind of got to get it in by, like, this day.'”

She also spoke kindly of Bryan. “I connected with him immediately, and I’m just grateful he asked me,” Musgraves added in the early interview clip.

Check out a video of Bryan and Musgraves performing “I Remember Everything” above.

