When it comes to Valentine’s Day gift for the special someone in your life, you can’t go wrong with flowers, chocolate, and some cool sex-stuff. But if your beloved is the drinking type, you’re better off gifting them a bottle of booze. Nothing says “Let’s get this V-Day party started” like a bottle of gin, bourbon, or tequila.

With so many different types of spirits and countless brands associated with each type, it’s easy to get lost in the tide of booze and end up blankly staring at shelf after shelf of bourbon, rye, gin, vodka, rum, and tequila for hours (if not days). Before you know it, Valentine’s Day is here and you’re stuck handing over that plastic handle of margarita mix that you somehow ended up buying.

Luckily, our favorite bartenders are here to help. We asked them to tell us the best bottle of booze to give your Valentine and, unlike that year you gave your significant other jumper cables and a party-size bag of Funyuns, they didn’t disappoint.

Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon

Ryan Andrews, lead bartender at Prohibition in San Diego

“That’s a hard question to answer because everyone’s tastes are so different. If I was purchasing a bottle for that special someone, I’d make sure that it is something we can enjoy together. I’d pick a bottle of nice bourbon, like a Blanton’s Single Barrel or Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, two rocks glasses, and nice ice molds.”